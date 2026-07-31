Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Serious Hip Injury During Shoot Of Ranabaali & Mysaa; Doctors Advise 6 Weeks Of Complete Rest

Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Serious Hip Injury During Shoot Of Ranabaali & Mysaa |

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a serious injury while shooting for her upcoming films, Ranabaali and Mysaa. The actress is said to have sustained a severe hip injury, following which doctors have advised her to take complete rest.

According to reports, Rashmika suffered the injury while filming an intense action and dance sequence for the two projects. The injury reportedly resulted in a complete tendon detachment in her hip. Doctors have described the condition as severe, noting that such injuries are typically seen in athletes who undergo intense physical training. They were reportedly surprised to see a similar injury in an actress.

Rashmika has now been advised to take complete rest for the next six weeks and follow a structured rehabilitation programme to ensure a full recovery before returning to work.

Rashmika's Ranabaali is an upcoming pan-India historical action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set between 1854 and 1878 against the backdrop of British colonial rule, the film follows a legendary warrior who rises to protect his people during a time of oppression and survival. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma and Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo as the primary antagonist. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Mysaa is an upcoming pan-India period action thriller headlined by Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Rawindra Pulle. Set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community, the film follows Rashmika's character on an intense, action-packed journey as she searches for answers while confronting war and survival. The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Praveen Dacharam, Tarak Ponnappa, Rao Ramesh, and Shatru in pivotal roles. Produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa marks Rashmika's first full-fledged action-oriented lead role and is expected to release in October 2026, although the makers are yet to announce an exact theatrical release date