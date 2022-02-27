Watch: Madhuri Dixit is back with her magnificent and graceful moves in 'The Fame Game' song 'Dupatta Mera'

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is currently enjoying the success of her debut web show, shared the song 'Dupatta Mera' from 'The Fame Game'.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Madhuri shared the mesmerising video with her followers on Sunday.

The actress is seen performing to the song in a red lehenga, along with several background dancers.

Producer Karan Johar also shared the song on his social media. "She’s back with her effortless, magnificent and graceful moves that will leave you all mesmerised. And yes, Anamika is the same, choreographed by the supremely talented Vaibhavi Merchant," he captioned his post.

The story of 'The Fame Game' is set in the world of glitz, glamour and fame and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Madhuri will play the role of a Bollywood icon, Anamika Anand in the series, who seemingly has a perfect life. The series promises to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress's life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

'The Fame Game' brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:41 PM IST