Watch 'London Files' Teaser: Arjun Rampal plays a homicide detective in this investigative thriller

The intriguing teaser of Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli's show 'London Files' was officially shared by the makers on Friday.

'London Files' is an investigative thriller series that follows homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, as he takes on a missing person’s case in a politically divided London city.

Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s missing daughter. Amar, played by Purab Kohli, is a divisive figure in London due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill.

As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light. One that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past.

Packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and suspense, 'London Files' also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis among others in key roles.

Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series is all set to premiere on April 21 on Voot Select.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:33 PM IST