Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades reacts to troll who called her lips 'bee-stung'

Earlier, Gabriella shared her take on cosmetic procedures while batting for body positivity on social media.
FPJ Web Desk
South African model, actress and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed her son Arik with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2019, recently responded to a troll who made nasty remarks on her lips.

It all began after Gabriella shared a post on Instagram sharing her skincare routine. She wrote: “Cleanse, under eye, moisturiser, serum, sunblock. These are the products working for me lately but I keep changing it up. Living for this @summerfridays moisturiser though.”

A user commented stating, “Your lips look like they got the bee sting. Hahaha, why can’t you people feel good about yourself without getting bee-stung," to which Gabriella replied, "Hahaha, I have not really got a bee sting. These are my natural lips.”

Earlier, Gabriella shared her take on cosmetic procedures while batting for body positivity on social media. She wrote, “This is important. With/without filter is so simple but so impactful to people following you, thinking you have perfect skin. Not only that, changing your nose/lips/face structure via filters also can be harmful to those not in the know."

Demetriades has been in a couple of advertisements such as Bacardi Rum, and also a music video opposite Aditya Narayan, in his single ‘Tu Hi Pyar Hai’. She also appeared in the movie ‘Sonali Cable’ in a reprising role. In 2015 she starred in Telugu-Tamil language movie ‘Oopiri’.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Gabriella said she didn’t enjoy working in Bollywood, and holds no aspiration to make a career in the Hindi film industry. “I didn’t enter Bollywood. I did just one film. Honestly, I didn’t love the experience in it. So, I didn’t want to do another film,” she said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
