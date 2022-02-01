Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades reacts to troll who called her lips 'bee-stung'

South African model, actress and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed her son Arik with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2019, recently responded to a troll who made nasty remarks on her lips.

It all began after Gabriella shared a post on Instagram sharing her skincare routine. She wrote: “Cleanse, under eye, moisturiser, serum, sunblock. These are the products working for me lately but I keep changing it up. Living for this @summerfridays moisturiser though.”

A user commented stating, “Your lips look like they got the bee sting. Hahaha, why can’t you people feel good about yourself without getting bee-stung," to which Gabriella replied, "Hahaha, I have not really got a bee sting. These are my natural lips.”

Earlier, Gabriella shared her take on cosmetic procedures while batting for body positivity on social media. She wrote, “This is important. With/without filter is so simple but so impactful to people following you, thinking you have perfect skin. Not only that, changing your nose/lips/face structure via filters also can be harmful to those not in the know."

Demetriades has been in a couple of advertisements such as Bacardi Rum, and also a music video opposite Aditya Narayan, in his single ‘Tu Hi Pyar Hai’. She also appeared in the movie ‘Sonali Cable’ in a reprising role. In 2015 she starred in Telugu-Tamil language movie ‘Oopiri’.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Gabriella said she didn’t enjoy working in Bollywood, and holds no aspiration to make a career in the Hindi film industry. “I didn’t enter Bollywood. I did just one film. Honestly, I didn’t love the experience in it. So, I didn’t want to do another film,” she said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:15 AM IST