Watch: Juhi Chawla gives a sneak peek into her character in 'Hush Hush'

Actress Juhi Chawla is all set to make her digital debut with Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama, 'Hush Hush', which is full of mysteries, suspense and drama.

As viewers eagerly await to unravel the mystery, the makers on Thursday gave a glimpse into the character portrayed by Juhi. She plays Ishi Sangamitra, a powerful and dynamic lobbyist, surrounded by controversy.

From the promo, it seems like Ishi is holding on to some ‘dark secrets’ that could land her in trouble.

Juhi shared the promo on her official Instagram account and wrote, "Will the consequences of Ishi's choices define her destiny?"

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, 'Hush Hush' is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulka. It will release on September 22.