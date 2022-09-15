e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Juhi Chawla gives a sneak peek into her character in 'Hush Hush'

Watch: Juhi Chawla gives a sneak peek into her character in 'Hush Hush'

From the promo, it seems like Ishi is holding on to some ‘dark secrets’ that could land her in trouble

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Actress Juhi Chawla is all set to make her digital debut with Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama, 'Hush Hush', which is full of mysteries, suspense and drama.

As viewers eagerly await to unravel the mystery, the makers on Thursday gave a glimpse into the character portrayed by Juhi. She plays Ishi Sangamitra, a powerful and dynamic lobbyist, surrounded by controversy.

From the promo, it seems like Ishi is holding on to some ‘dark secrets’ that could land her in trouble.

Juhi shared the promo on her official Instagram account and wrote, "Will the consequences of Ishi's choices define her destiny?"

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, 'Hush Hush' is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulka. It will release on September 22.

Read Also
Karishma Tanna on playing a cop in 'Hush Hush': 'It was amazing to be in the same league as Manoj...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Juhi Chawla gives a sneak peek into her character in 'Hush Hush'

Watch: Juhi Chawla gives a sneak peek into her character in 'Hush Hush'

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's song 'Alcoholia' will be broadcasted LIVE in 15 cities on Sept 17

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's song 'Alcoholia' will be broadcasted LIVE in 15 cities on Sept 17

Watch: Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' co-star Anshul Chauhan can't stop blushing as she poses with...

Watch: Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' co-star Anshul Chauhan can't stop blushing as she poses with...

Anil Kapoor reveals he was insecure about 'Ram Lakhan' co-star Jackie Shroff's success: 'When we...

Anil Kapoor reveals he was insecure about 'Ram Lakhan' co-star Jackie Shroff's success: 'When we...

Mahima Makwana to star in upcoming Dharma film titled 'Showtime'?

Mahima Makwana to star in upcoming Dharma film titled 'Showtime'?