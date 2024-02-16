 WATCH: John Abraham Unveils Trailer of Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta's Dange
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Makers of the upcoming feature film 'Dange' have unveiled its trailer at a college festival in Mumbai on Friday.

The event was attended by a star-studded cast, which included Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalidas Jayram, and the acclaimed filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Actor John Abraham took to his Instagram to give a shout-out to the team. He shared the trailer video and wrote, "This is special...#DangeTheFilm Trailer out now."

The trailer for 'Dange' delves into the complexities of human nature, emphasizing the conflict and toughness of the characters.

During the event, director Nambiar said, "Creating 'Dange' has been a labour of love. I'm thrilled to share this unique narrative with the audience, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the world we've crafted."

The film's half-and-half poster entices spectators to 'Pick A Side,' as a rivalry between two friends takes centre stage at a cultural college festival.

In the Hindi version, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt play the key parts, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu portraying supporting characters.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayram, Tj Bhanu, and Sanchana Natarajan star in the Tamil adaptation, dubbed 'Por'.

T-Series and Roox Media present 'Dange', a T-Series Films and Getaway Pictures production directed by Bejoy Nambiar. T-Series produced with Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander. The film is set to release on March 1, 2024.

