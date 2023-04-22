WATCH: Jaya Bachchan called ‘arrogant’ as she asks paps to stay away: ‘Why is she angry all the time?’

Veteran actress Jaya Bachcan was recently spotted at Aditya Chopra's residence after the sad demise of Pamela Chopra broke out. As expected, she became the target of trolls due to her obvious and rude behaviour towards paps.

Pamela Chopra, the wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away on April 20, 2023, at the age of 74, leaving the film fraternity in mourning. Her death has left a deep void in the hearts of her family and friends.

Many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, and others, paid their respects to the grieving family by visiting Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji, and Uday Chopra.

Jaya Bachchan TROLLED yet again

However, Jaya Bachchan's visit did not go as planned, and she was caught on camera asking the paparazzi to keep a distance from her. While she did wear a mask as a safety precaution, netizens have criticized her for being 'rude and arrogant'.

While one user asked, "Why is she angry all the time?", another said, "Iss budhiya ko faltu ka ghamand hai."

Check out the video shared by Instant Bollywood here:

This is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan has received backlash for her behaviour towards the media.

Jaya had always been open about disliking media personnel invading her privacy

In the past, Bachchan has openly expressed her disdain for being clicked by the media, stating that she despises people who interfere in her personal life and make a profit by selling their images. Her comments have led to many questioning her attitude towards the media.

Apart from Jaya Bachchan, several other Bollywood stars paid their respects to Pamela Chopra. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, and others visited the Chopra residence to offer their condolences.

Pamela Chopra's death has left a significant void in the film fraternity, and her contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Her cremation was held at 11 am on April 20, as confirmed by Yash Raj Films on social media. FPJ's heartfelt condolences to the Chopra family at this difficult time.