Watch: Hrithik Roshan can't wait to binge on 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power'

The 'Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' is just a week away from its global premiere. Amidst much fanfare being witnessed across the globe, Bollywood's favourite Hrithik Roshan expressed his love for the franchise and set the internet on a frenzy.

He then went onto making his fan-dream come true as he attended the epic Asia Pacific Premiere where the prolific actor watched the first two episodes alongside the cast and showrunner JD Payne. Awestruck, the actor could not get enough of the series and wanted to binge more.

Check out what he said here:

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will release on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly till October 14.