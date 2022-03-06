Watch 'Gullak' Season 3 Trailer: Mishra family is back to capture the hearts of the audience

With a compilation of disarming and realistic tales, Mishra family is back with the third season of its heart-warming and endearing show 'Gullak'.

Bringing stories of their hopes and dreams, Santosh and Shanti Mishra, along with their kids Annu and Aman are back to capture the hearts of the audience.

The show reinstates odd dialogues, amusing anecdotes, and the idea that happiness may be found in the simplest of things. The TVF feel-good drama will transfer us down quiet byways and back into the Mishra family's house, where we will once again live with them as they bicker and make snide comments at each other while still deeply loving them.

This season promises to bring our hearts warmth and joy.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh, 'Gullak' season 3 has been created by TVF.

Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar among others, the third season will be premiering soon exclusively on SonyLIV.

