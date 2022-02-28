'Gullak' Season 3 Teaser: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni's show promises deeper insight into the aspirations of Mishra family

Family drama 'Gullak' is all set to return for a third season on SonyLIV, the streamer announced recently.

An intriguing teaser of the show was also officially shared by the makers on Sunday.

After entertaining the audiences with their heartwarming stories, the makers announced that the brand new season will start streaming soon.

The upcoming season promises a deeper insight into the shared experiences and hopes and aspirations of the Mishra family and how they stay connected through it all.

The series revolves around the Mishra family and stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in the lead.

"Ek baar bharegi khushiyon aur sapnon se zindagi ki #Gullak. #GullakS3, streaming soon on #SonyLIV!" the makers wrote along with the teaser on social media.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), the first season of 'Gullak' premiered in June 2019.

The second season debuted on the streamer in January 2021.

