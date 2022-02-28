Madhuri Dixit's dialogue about 'privileged young stars' from 'The Fame Game' goes viral; viewers call it 'epic burn'

Madhuri Dixit, who marked her OTT debut with 'The Fame Game', has been garnering a lot of praise for her nuanced and hard-hitting performance.

The series revolves around Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri, who goes missing just ahead the release of her much-anticipated film.

The story sheds light on the inner workings of the film industry and what goes on in an actor's life once the cameras are rolled off.

While the series has several impactful scenes and dialogues, one particular scene that has caught the audience's attention is that of a conversation between Anamika Khanna and a young actress named Jaslyn.

In the scene, Jaslyn, played by actress Pooja Bhamrrah, meets Anamika at an award function and tells her how she has grown up watching her films and that she entered showbiz only because of her. She then places Anamika's hand on her head and asks her to bless her.

To this, Madhuri's character tells her that she does not need her blessings and given the present scenario, she does not need talent as well to become an actress, leaving the young star red-faced.

"You don't need my blessings really. You young stars these days have PR, stylists, trainers, you have everything. Actually, you don't even need talent, let alone my blessings," Madhuri as Anamika Anand says.

Audience lauded Madhuri for the dialogue and several viewers stated that the scene was actually true with regards to today's times. People shared their views on Reddit, with one user saying that the actress was spitting facts.

Another user took a jibe at producer Karan Johar, and called it ironic that 'The Fame Game' was a Dharma Production series.

A user also wrote that 'The Fame Game' was "Bollywood trolling Bollywood".

'The Fame Game' is currently streaming on Netflix and stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, among others in key roles.

