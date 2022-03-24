Watch: Dwayne Bravo drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Number One'

Ace cricketer Dwayne Bravo has released the teaser of the much-awaited song titled ‘Number One’.

The song is all set to release on 25th March 2022.

Written by Dwayne and Colin Wedderburn, the song is produced by Black Shadow music.

Dwayne took to his social media to launch the teaser. The Chennai Super Kings player wrote “The teaser of my new song ‘Number One’ is out. Hope you guys like it!!! 💥💥💥💥Full song out on 25th #champion47 #sirchampion #numberone”.

The poster was launched on Wednesday and was well received by the audiences.

Bravo had earlier said, "I am excited about releasing my single Number One here in India, my second home! It's another dancing song for my fans to enjoy and hopefully ppl can like and support it as they do for all. My other songs! Let's keep dancing and I encourage everyone to be the best they can be! 'Number One'."

Apart from the song the cricketer is also set to begin his IPL schedule with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just a day after his song release, March 26. CSK will square off with KKR in the opening match of their IPL season.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:46 PM IST