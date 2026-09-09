Watch Drishyam The Conclusion Trailer: Can Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Outsmart Jaideep Ahlawat In Final Chapter?

Makers unveil Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer | Photo via YouTube

The story of Vijay Salgaonkar is heading towards its final chapter, and this time, staying ahead of the law looks tougher than ever. The trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, but puts him up against a new and determined opponent - Jaideep Ahlawat’s SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Picking up from the events of Drishyam 2, the trailer makes it clear that Vijay’s biggest problem is not just the secrets he has managed to protect, but the fact that a new investigator is unwilling to let the case rest.

Vijay Salgaonkar has a new challenge

The trailer brings back the familiar world of Vijay and his family, but the stakes appear much higher this time. The truth surrounding the past remains buried, while Vijay continues to rely on the planning and intelligence that have kept him and his family out of trouble.

However, Rajveer enters the picture determined to reopen the case and uncover what really happened. Jaideep Ahlawat appears to bring a more intense and persistent energy to the investigation, setting up a battle of wits between his character and Vijay.

The central conflict of the trailer revolves around whether Vijay can once again stay one step ahead or whether Rajveer will finally manage to connect the missing pieces.

Old secrets haunt Salgaonkars

The trailer also brings back Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, taking the story back to the characters and events that have been at the heart of the franchise.

While the earlier films focused heavily on Vijay’s ability to create a convincing cover story for his family, Drishyam: The Conclusion appears to push the mystery into a new phase. The past refuses to stay buried, and unanswered questions continue to follow the Salgaonkars.

Prakash Raj also joins the conflict, further raising the pressure on Vijay and his family.

Rather than simply repeating the previous two films, the makers have positioned the third instalment as a fresh story with a new screenplay while continuing from the events of Drishyam 2.

The film also stars Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is written by Abhishek, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.