Watch: 'Bijlee' boy Harrdy Sandhu grooves to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli'

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' fever is unbeatable and is spreading everywhere like a fire.

Now, singer and dancer Harrdy Sandhu, who made the audience go crazy with his song 'Bijlee' was seen grooving to 'Pushpa's 'Srivalli' song in his recent social media post.

Harrdy Sandhu seemed to be impressed with this composition and couldn't stop himself to appreciate it in the caption. He describes, "Blown away by this song and film. The composition is out of the world @thisisdsp @alluarjunonline You are fireeee. What a performance. @javedali4u always been a fan. #Pushpa #srivalli."

Check out the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moreover, not only people from the entertainment industry, but several cricketers have also made videos on this song.

From Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan to Australian cricketer David Warner, cricketers have made their presence on this trend.

'Pushpa: The Rise' has registered itself as the biggest hit of the season in its first week itself. The film has already taken the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crore and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crore.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:14 PM IST