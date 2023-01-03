Watch: Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta pregnant again? Viral video leaves netizens guessing

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with son Prithvi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, hosted a grand birthday bash for his son Prithvi Ambani along with wife Shloka Mehta on Monday evening.

As Prithvi turned 2, the who's who of B-Town as well as renowned personalities from other fields were seen attending the party with their little ones.

Akash and Shloka, along with son Prithvi, greeted the paparazzi present at Jio World and even flashed their brightest smile for them. But as the videos went viral on the internet, it was Shloka who caught special attention of the netizens.

Shloka Mehta pregnant?

In the video, Shloka can be seen her usual chirpy self as she posed for the paps with Akash and son Prithvi in his arms. She kept it simple in a striped dress and an oversized jacket, complete with a pair of white sneakers,

Netizens lauded the family's simplicity and mentioned how they had no airs of a celebrity even after being a part of one of the richest families in the countries.

Not just that, but several users also pointed out that Shloka seems to be pregnant again. "She is pregnant again," a user commented.

“Is she pregnant again?” another netizen asked, while another wrote, “Looks like second baby is on the way”.

A few days ago too, rumours were rife that Shloka was expecting her second child. Not just that, but her absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement also raised eyebrows.

Prithvi Ambani’s birthday bash

As Prithvi turned 2, Akash and Shloka threw a grand party at Jio World Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. It was attended by a number of celebs, including Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who was seen with his kids Yash and Roohi.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya was spotted with wife Pankhuri Sharma and son Kavir, while Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic accompanied them with son Agastya.

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was also clicked with daughter Samaira.