Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant arrive in India's most expensive car: Here's how much it costs

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in Rajasthan on Thusday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They received the grandest welcome as they returned to Mumbai in the evening
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anant and Radhika were seen arriving at their residence Antilia in a Rolls Royce Cullinan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The ultra-premium vehicle is the most expensive car in India
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Ambanis purchased it earlier this year at a whopping amount of Rs 13.14 crore
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They opted for the Tuscan Sun colour for the 12-cylinder car and also got a special number plate
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The base price of the car, when launched, was Rs 6.95 crore. However, the cost went up to almost Rs 14 crore because of the customised modifications
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Ambanis reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh for getting a VIP number
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A one-time tax of Rs 20 lakh was also paid for the car and its registration is now valid till January 30, 2037
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!