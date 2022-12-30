Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant arrive in India's most expensive car: Here's how much it costs

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in Rajasthan on Thusday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They received the grandest welcome as they returned to Mumbai in the evening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anant and Radhika were seen arriving at their residence Antilia in a Rolls Royce Cullinan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The ultra-premium vehicle is the most expensive car in India

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Ambanis purchased it earlier this year at a whopping amount of Rs 13.14 crore

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They opted for the Tuscan Sun colour for the 12-cylinder car and also got a special number plate

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The base price of the car, when launched, was Rs 6.95 crore. However, the cost went up to almost Rs 14 crore because of the customised modifications

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Ambanis reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh for getting a VIP number

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A one-time tax of Rs 20 lakh was also paid for the car and its registration is now valid till January 30, 2037

Photo by Viral Bhayani

