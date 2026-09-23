'Was There As Nyomica's Father...': Randeep Hooda Shares Heartfelt Note After National Award Win, Hides Daughter's Face In New Photos

Randeep Hooda’s Emotional Note After National Award Win | Photo Via X

Actor Randeep Hooda has won the National Film Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which marked his directorial debut. Released in 2024, the film saw Hooda take on multiple responsibilities as he co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the project. Actress Ankita Lokhande played the role of Yamunabai Savarkar in the film.

Randeep Hooda Pens Heartfelt Note After National Award Win

Following his win, Randeep penned a heartfelt note on social media, reflecting on the significance of the honour and how special the moment was for him personally. The actor revealed that he was not at the ceremony simply as Randeep Hooda, but also as the father of his newborn daughter, Nyomica, whom he and wife Lin Laishram welcomed on March 10 this year.

Randeep shared several photos from the ceremony, including pictures with Lin, their newborn daughter and his father, Ranbir Hooda. In the pictures, he chose to conceal his daughter’s face with an emoji.

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He wrote, "When one is consumed by what one does, it becomes about doing your best from one moment to another. One is distant from the rewards besides the joy of being blessed to be able to do what consumes you. Then another moment arrives that makes you look back at what you have done. It was that moment as I stood waiting to walk up on stage to receive The National Award."

'This Was Not For Me But For The Team'

Randeep further dedicated the honour to everyone who worked on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and the audience who have supported his career over the years.

“This was not for me but for the team of many who worked tirelessly to bring this movie alive. It was also for the audience who have loved and supported my work for the past 25 years,” he added.

The actor also spoke about receiving the honour from the President of India and having his family by his side during the special occasion.

The National Film Awards ceremony took place on September 22 at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat. This year's ceremony marked the first time the prestigious event was held outside New Delhi.