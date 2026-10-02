Was Rajpal Yadav Disrespectfully Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan's Prayer Meet? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Was Rajpal Yadav Disrespectfully Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan's Prayer Meet? | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24, 2026, and on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, a prayer meet for the late actor was held in Mumbai. It was attended by many celebrities, including Rajpal Yadav. A video of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor went viral, in which, when a man comes and clicks a selfie with Yadav, a lady is seen shouting and saying this is not a place to click pictures.

Netizens speculated that the lady was shouting at Yadav, and he was disrespectfully told to leave the prayer meet. However, another video has made it to social media, in which it is clearly seen that the lady was angry at the man who was clicking a selfie, and not Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav was thrown out of Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meet



This treatment of an actor is shocking and exposes Bollywood’s inhumane attitude pic.twitter.com/rahZEtsrWU — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) October 2, 2026

In the viral video, the lady is seen saying, "Aapko bahar bhejna padega. Itna samjhaya hai, aap kyun aisa kar rahe ho? Hadh hai yaar, yeh photo lene ka time hai kya? (I'll have to send you out. I've explained it so much, why are you doing this? This is too much. Is this the time to take photos?)"

Celebs At Mushtaq Khan Prayer Meet

Apart from Yadav, celebrities who attended Khan's prayer meet were Rakhi Sawant, Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Roy, Kiran Kumar, Padmini Kolhapure, Upasana Singh, and others.

Rakhi Sawant Apologises

Rakhi was wearing makeup when she came for Khan's prayer meet, and she apologised for it. She said, "Sorry, main shooting se aarahi ho, mujhe maaf kar dena. Isliye makeup lagaya hai (Sorry, I'm coming from a shoot, so please forgive me. That's why I'm wearing makeup)."

Mushtaq Khan Movies

Khan was known for portraying character roles in many films. She started working in Bollywood movies in the early 80s, and was a part of many popular films like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Rowdy Rathore, and others.