'Was In Bad Shape For 20 Days': Sonu Nigam Reveals Nerve Condition Was So Painful He Could Barely Move His Head, Shares Health Update

Sonu Nigam Opens Up About Nerve Injury And Recovery Journey | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Sonu Nigam sparked concern after recently sharing a video on social media in which he appeared with a patch on his shoulder, revealing that he was suffering from a painful nerve condition that left him in significant discomfort and required medical tests, including MRI and CT scans, to assess the severity of his condition; he further said the issue caused constant pain, making even the slightest movement difficult.

Sonu Nigam Reveals Painful Nerve Condition, Shares Health Update

'I Was In Very Bad Shape'

Speaking to ETimes, Sonu said, "I was in a very bad shape for the last 20 days. I think it was probably a wrong workout move or probably sleeping at one position for a long time must have triggered the nerve. And because of that, it was so painful that even if I was doing anything, not even moving my head, I was in constant pain."

Furthermore, he shared that while doctors initially prescribed painkillers, he felt medication alone was not enough and that true recovery required healing the underlying issue rather than relying solely on pain relief, which he said is not good for long-term health.

The singer added that a turning point came when he was in Delhi for an award function and realized he was unable to function normally; filmmaker Pankaj Parashar, director of ChaalBaaz, then connected him with a specialist doctor in Delhi who treats cricketers, actors, and politicians.

'The Doctor Literally Made Me Stand Up'

"He began working on me immediately. He was with me twice a day, for two and a half hours. He literally made me stand up. So, I finally am in a position that I can come back to Bombay now and start working," said the singer.

Despite the pain, Nigam shared that cancelling performances never crossed his mind, as he believes that as an artist he must show up himself and cannot send anyone else in his place to perform. He also admitted that he was concerned the medication and muscle relaxants prescribed for his condition could potentially affect his voice and singing ability.