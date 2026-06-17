'Bohot Takleef Mein Tha...': Sonu Nigam Battles Nerve Condition, Opens Up On Health Struggles, Continues To Perform Despite Pain—VIDEO

Sonu Nigam Reveals Painful Nerve Condition | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Sonu Nigam recently opened up about his ongoing health struggles, revealing that he is dealing with a painful nerve condition that has left him in significant discomfort. The singer shared that he had been undergoing medical tests, including MRI and CT scans, for the past week to understand the severity of his condition. He also mentioned that he has been on regular medication and strong painkillers to manage the pain.

Sonu Nigam Reveals Painful Nerve Condition

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Sonu, who was seen wearing a patch on his shoulder, was heard saying, "My nerves are pinched. I have been taking a lot of medicines." He added, "Bohot takleef mein tha mein; abhi painkillers le raha hoon. Uske wajese mera gala (throat) bhi bhari hua pada hai."

Check out the video:

'Confidence Waise Bhi Thoda Low Hai'

However, despite the pain, Sonu stated that he will continue to perform as he is returning to the stage after almost a month. He added that his confidence is slightly low, and that his throat also feels heavy due to the medication.

"But kya karein? Koi baat nahi, bhagwan stage pe mujhe shakti de," said Sonu in the video. The clip was posted with a caption that read, "13th June, Mumbai ❤️‍🩹."

Up next, Sonu is set to perform in Mumbai on June 27 at Anandam – The Symphony of Devotion at the Jio World Convention Centre, a soulful celebration of music and devotion. The event will also feature performances by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Usha Uthup, and several other renowned musicians.