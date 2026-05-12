'Kyon Pitne Vaale Kaam Karte Ho?': Sonu Nigam's Fan Jumps On Stage, Touches Singer's Feet During Kolhapur Concert - Watch

Sonu Nigam's Fan Jumps On Stage During Kolhapur Concert | Instagram

Fans jumping on stage to meet their favourite artists is nothing new. Now, the same incident happened with Sonu Nigam during his concert in Kolhapur. A fan jumped on the stage and touched the singer's feet. The security quickly came onto the stage and were taking the fan away. But Nigam stopped them, and later the fan sang a few lines of the song, Chori Kiya Re Jiya, and told the singer that people of Kolkapur love him.

The singer took to Instagram to share the video, and captioned it as, "'Kyon Pitne vaale Kaam karte ho audience?' Is baar toh bachaa liya, har baar nahi bacha paunga (sic)." Watch the video below...

Well, the fan, who jumped onto the stage, has commented on Nigam's post. He wrote, "@sonunigamofficial It’s me 😍😍😍😍thankyou sir (sic)." The fan's name is Sadashiv Chougale, and he is also a singer.

Netizens React To Sonu Nigam's Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Only you could have handled it like that (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "When an artist is on stage woh prayers mode per hote hain...bech me Bina permission interrupt krna should be considered a sin .... Bina permission stage per ana ...it's so unethical on fans behalf .... Fans should know how to respect the art of an artist.....😍 Loved the way bhaiya handled it (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Incredible how gracefully you handled it.🙏🏻 Even LET the man sing. The craziest was continuing singing even after the man jumped up on the stage. Fan's favourite for a reason (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sonu Nigam Songs

This year, we have already heard Sonu's voice in movies like Border 2, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and the recently released Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Fans are expecting that they will get to hear his songs in many upcoming movies this year.