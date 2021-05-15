Entertainment

Wardrobe Tales: 'Vaaste' singer Dhvani Bhanushali gives an exclusive peek into her closet

By Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal

And reveals her favourite brands, and the actors she admires fashion sense of

Pop singer, Dhvani Bhanushali is a billion‘air.’ Her first single on YouTube, Vaaste boasted of one billion views on YouTube making her the first Indian to make it to the Global List of Fastest 1 Billion views. At 21 she was a star! But, that apart, Dhvani also has keen sense of fashion and has wowed with her sartorial choices on several occasions. Here, she gives a peek into her wardrobe:

At my first recording I wore: Juicy Couture track pant and a T-shirt.

Favourite colours and fabrics: Yellow and cotton.

The most expensive outfit I have bought: A Valentino purse.

I look best in: Skirts.

The best dressed actor and actress: Ranveer Singh...I like whacky clothes, which are a bit dhinchak type. In heroines I find Sara Ali Khan stylish.

I would like my man to be dressed in: Comfort wear.

Favourite brand in jeans: Levis.

I like to shop at: Zara and H&M — the latter is inexpensive and long-lasting!

Favourite designers: I rarely wear designer clothes.

Favourite perfume: Gucci.

Favourite brand in watches: Fitbit and Cartier.

Favourite brand in sunglasses: Gucci, Michael Kors and Coach.

Favourite brand in shoes and handbags: In shoes I like Adidas, for handbags it's Michael Kors and Tory Burch.

I like to sleep in: A night dress, obviously!

My wardrobe is incomplete without: Belts.

Favourite brands in makeup are: Fenty Beauty, Bobbi Brown, MAC and Urban Decay.

The features I highlight and conceal while doing make-up: I like to conceal my under eyes and highlight my cheek bones.

When not shooting my make-up is: My makeup is zero. I only use a sunscreen before leaving the house and for hair I just apply Liss control by L’Oréal.

My handbag always has: Lip balm and tissues.

For my hair care: Spa treatments at the salon and oil massage once a week.

My favourite shampoo and conditioner: GK.

For healthy hair: I eat protein rich foods.

For her haircuts I visit: Splash.

I admire the hair of: Janhvi Kapoor.

