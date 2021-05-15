Wardrobe Tales: 'Vaaste' singer Dhvani Bhanushali gives an exclusive peek into her closet

Pop singer, Dhvani Bhanushali is a billion‘air.’ Her first single on YouTube, Vaaste boasted of one billion views on YouTube making her the first Indian to make it to the Global List of Fastest 1 Billion views. At 21 she was a star! But, that apart, Dhvani also has keen sense of fashion and has wowed with her sartorial choices on several occasions. Here, she gives a peek into her wardrobe:
At my first recording I wore: Juicy Couture track pant and a T-shirt.
Favourite colours and fabrics: Yellow and cotton.
The most expensive outfit I have bought: A Valentino purse.
I look best in: Skirts.
The best dressed actor and actress: Ranveer Singh...I like whacky clothes, which are a bit dhinchak type. In heroines I find Sara Ali Khan stylish.
I would like my man to be dressed in: Comfort wear.
Favourite brand in jeans: Levis.
I like to shop at: Zara and H&M — the latter is inexpensive and long-lasting!
Favourite designers: I rarely wear designer clothes.
Favourite perfume: Gucci.
Favourite brand in watches: Fitbit and Cartier.
Favourite brand in sunglasses: Gucci, Michael Kors and Coach.
Favourite brand in shoes and handbags: In shoes I like Adidas, for handbags it's Michael Kors and Tory Burch.
I like to sleep in: A night dress, obviously!
My wardrobe is incomplete without: Belts.
Favourite brands in makeup are: Fenty Beauty, Bobbi Brown, MAC and Urban Decay.
The features I highlight and conceal while doing make-up: I like to conceal my under eyes and highlight my cheek bones.
When not shooting my make-up is: My makeup is zero. I only use a sunscreen before leaving the house and for hair I just apply Liss control by L’Oréal.
My handbag always has: Lip balm and tissues.
For my hair care: Spa treatments at the salon and oil massage once a week.
My favourite shampoo and conditioner: GK.
For healthy hair: I eat protein rich foods.
For her haircuts I visit: Splash.
I admire the hair of: Janhvi Kapoor.
