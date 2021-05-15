Wardrobe Tales: 'Vaaste' singer Dhvani Bhanushali gives an exclusive peek into her closet

Pop singer, Dhvani Bhanushali is a billion‘air.’ Her first single on YouTube, Vaaste boasted of one billion views on YouTube making her the first Indian to make it to the Global List of Fastest 1 Billion views. At 21 she was a star! But, that apart, Dhvani also has keen sense of fashion and has wowed with her sartorial choices on several occasions. Here, she gives a peek into her wardrobe:

At my first recording I wore: Juicy Couture track pant and a T-shirt.

Favourite colours and fabrics: Yellow and cotton.

The most expensive outfit I have bought: A Valentino purse.

I look best in: Skirts.

The best dressed actor and actress: Ranveer Singh...I like whacky clothes, which are a bit dhinchak type. In heroines I find Sara Ali Khan stylish.