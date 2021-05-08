Wardrobe Tales: Aparshakti Khurana opens his closet and gives an exclusive peek

Aparshakti loves collecting caps and hats. We are not surprised considering the number of hats he wears – actor, singer, composer, radio jockey, TV host to name a few. He may be popular star Ayushman’s brother but he has forged an identity of his own. Aparshakti has a strong individuality, which is evident in his fashion choices: A sneak peek.

My all-time favourite outfit: I love wearing denims and a T-shirt.

While shooting I am most comfortable in: Track pants and a T-shirt.

Favourite outfit when I go for fine dining: A nice crisp shirt with denims.