Wardrobe Tales: Aparshakti Khurana opens his closet and gives an exclusive peek

Aparshakti loves collecting caps and hats. We are not surprised considering the number of hats he wears – actor, singer, composer, radio jockey, TV host to name a few. He may be popular star Ayushman’s brother but he has forged an identity of his own. Aparshakti has a strong individuality, which is evident in his fashion choices: A sneak peek.
My all-time favourite outfit: I love wearing denims and a T-shirt.
While shooting I am most comfortable in: Track pants and a T-shirt.
Favourite outfit when I go for fine dining: A nice crisp shirt with denims.
Favourite formal outfit: A well-fitted suit in a dark colour.
I like to sleep in: Shorts and Sandos T-shirts.
Colours and fabrics I love: My current favourite is white and my favourite fabric is linen.
Favourite designers: Manish Malhotra and Shantanu Nikhil.
Favourite brand in clothes and I like to shop at: Dolce & Gabbana is my favourite brand, and I normally like shopping in London.
Favourite brand in shoes: Gucci.
Favourite brand in sunglasses: These days it’s Cutler and Gross and For Art Sake.
Favourite brand in watches: Frank Mueller.
I have a fetish for: Sunglasses. Kapoor Optical Co in Chandigarh/ Panchkula gets me the best pair of glasses from best brands around the world.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: Caps and hats.
I look best in: Well-fitted clothes.
I would like my woman to be dressed in a: Jumpsuit.
Bollywood best dressed actors: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
My travel bag always has: A perfume and a couple of watches.
My hair care routine comprises: A hair spa on non-shooting days.
Favourite brand in shampoo and conditioner: Bed Head.
My personal hairstylist: Irfan.
