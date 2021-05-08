Entertainment

Updated on

Wardrobe Tales: Aparshakti Khurana opens his closet and gives an exclusive peek

By Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal

Aparshakti loves collecting caps and hats. We are not surprised considering the number of hats he wears – actor, singer, composer, radio jockey, TV host to name a few

Aparshakti loves collecting caps and hats. We are not surprised considering the number of hats he wears – actor, singer, composer, radio jockey, TV host to name a few. He may be popular star Ayushman’s brother but he has forged an identity of his own. Aparshakti has a strong individuality, which is evident in his fashion choices: A sneak peek.

My all-time favourite outfit: I love wearing denims and a T-shirt.

While shooting I am most comfortable in: Track pants and a T-shirt.

Favourite outfit when I go for fine dining: A nice crisp shirt with denims.

Favourite formal outfit: A well-fitted suit in a dark colour.

I like to sleep in: Shorts and Sandos T-shirts.

Colours and fabrics I love: My current favourite is white and my favourite fabric is linen.

Favourite designers: Manish Malhotra and Shantanu Nikhil.

Favourite brand in clothes and I like to shop at: Dolce & Gabbana is my favourite brand, and I normally like shopping in London.

Favourite brand in shoes: Gucci.

Favourite brand in sunglasses: These days it’s Cutler and Gross and For Art Sake.

Favourite brand in watches: Frank Mueller.

I have a fetish for: Sunglasses. Kapoor Optical Co in Chandigarh/ Panchkula gets me the best pair of glasses from best brands around the world.

My wardrobe is incomplete without: Caps and hats.

I look best in: Well-fitted clothes.

I would like my woman to be dressed in a: Jumpsuit.

Bollywood best dressed actors: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

My travel bag always has: A perfume and a couple of watches.

My hair care routine comprises: A hair spa on non-shooting days.

Favourite brand in shampoo and conditioner: Bed Head.

My personal hairstylist: Irfan.

