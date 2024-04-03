Vivek Agnihotri's Sly DIG At Delhi CM Kejriwal Losing 4.5 Kg In Jail: 'Health Experts Must...'

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing 4.5 kgs within a couple of days in jail. For those unversed, on Wednesday (April 3), several news reports have claimed that the CM is unwell inside prison and he has lost 4.5 kg in weight.

Taking a sly dig at the CM, Vivek wrote on his official X account, "Health experts must tell if it’s possible to lose 4.5kg in couple of days. I need that recipe."

Vivek never shies away from speaking his mind on social media. He often reacts to various social issues and trending topics.

Take a look at his post here:

Health experts must tell if it’s possible to lose 4.5kg in couple of days. I need that recipe. https://t.co/DAXeOAEsbY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 3, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 in the now scrapped liquor policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM was arrested on March 21 following the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him protection from action by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek delivered the biggest hit of his career in 2022 with The Kashmir Files. The film starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. The film was a commercial hit but kicked up a political storm with many calling it a 'propaganda film'.

It revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It was directed as well as written by Vivek.

In September 2023, Vivek's film The Vaccine War hit the silver screens and it managed to earn Rs 10 crore at the box office, before securing an OTT release for itself.

The filmmaker is now all set to return with Parva - An Epic Tale Of Dharma, which is said to be based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata. In October 2023, the filmmaker had share the first look of the film.