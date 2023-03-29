Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to Priyanka Chopra’s statement on Bollywood: 'People surrender and leave, but very few…'

Vivek Agnihotri and Kangana Ranaut | Photo File

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making waves since her entry into Hollywood in 2015 with the ABC series, Quantico. Recently, the actress spoke candidly about the struggles she faced in the Hindi film industry that forced her to seek opportunities in the West.

In an explosive interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka revealed that she faced opposition and was being 'cornered' in Bollywood.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnitori reacts

Director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to laud the actress for her resilience in the face of bullying and opposition. He praised her for becoming a "real-life" star despite the obstacles she faced. In his tweet, he acknowledged that while many succumb to the pressure and give up, only a few have the courage to make their own path to success.

Have a look at Vivek Agnihotri's tweets here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PCC’s revelation on Bollywood

Priyanka spoke about the politics in the industry and how she was tired of playing the game. She asserted that she was not good at it and did not want to grovel to certain clubs and cliques of people.

She was looking for a break and an opportunity to explore other parts of the world. Her music career gave her that chance and eventually led her to Hollywood.

Despite the challenges she faced, Priyanka has emerged as a true star, inspiring many to follow in her footsteps. Her journey serves as a reminder that perseverance and hard work can help one overcome any obstacle.

Before Vivek Agnihotri, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to Priyanka’s revelation on Bollywood and lauded the actress for her gutsy action.