Vishal Kotian On Maharashtra Language Row: 'If You Live In Maharashtra, You Should Know Marathi' - EXCLUSIVE

Actor and Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finalist Vishal Kotian weighed in on the ongoing debate around language use in Maharashtra, stating that those living in the state should make an effort to speak Marathi. His remarks come amid a growing controversy over the Maharashtra government’s recent language mandate for transport drivers.

Vishal Kotian backs Marathi usage

In an interview with Navshakti, Kotian defended the importance of Marathi, calling it an essential part of living in the state.

Sharing his personal connection with the language, he said, "I'm a born Marathi, I was fluent in Marathi, even did plays in Marathi.. had missed some practice lately but now after Bigg Boss, I'm very fluent again.. Marathi is a very good language, I respect it... and also Maharashtra."

He added, "If you want to live here, then you should know Marathi. It's in other states as well, but this time it's about our state. If you don't know the language then it's fine, learn it.. but it is a must to speak Marathi if you are living here. I don't know about the row about tax and auto walas but I feel it's totally right. One has to speak Marathi because this is Maharashtra...our Maharashtra."

Maharashtra government’s language rule

The debate has intensified following a recent decision by the Government of Maharashtra. The state announced that from May 1, 2026, all auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers must have basic proficiency in Marathi, including the ability to speak and understand the language.

The move is aimed at improving communication between drivers and passengers while also promoting the state’s official language.

At the same time, sections of drivers have expressed concerns over the impact on their livelihoods, with some warning of a strike starting May 4.