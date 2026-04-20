'Dosti Nahi Ho Payegi': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner Tanvi Kolte Opens Up On Fierce Rivalry With Vishal Kotian- FPJ Exclusive

Tanvi Kolte Exclusive Interview |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner Tanvi Kolte reflected on her journey inside the house, calling it "tough yet good," and described it as a mix of rivalry, emotions, and strong competition. Talking about her equation with Vishal Kotian, Tanvi said, “Dushmani achi thi, player bhot acha tha, tagda tha.” She admitted that despite their differences, she enjoyed competing with him and added, “Aise player hone chahiye.”

Tanvi further described their personalities as completely opposite, saying they were like the North and South poles. “Dono opposite the. Mujhe uska game pasand nahi tha, usko mera game pasand nahi tha,” she added.

She shared that while their rivalry ended as they exited the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house, they are not friends yet. “Dushmani khatm ki ham logon ne jate jate but dosti nahi ho payegi.”

Talking about her bond with Raqesh Bapat, Tanvi said the finale felt emotional as she stood opposite her “brother”. “Trophy jiske bhi hanth mein aati, hamare hi ghar mein aati, chahe behen jeete ya bhai jeete,” said Tanvi.

She further revealed that even Raqesh wanted her to win. Speaking to Free Press Journal, she said, “Uski bhi ikcha yahi thi ki main jeetun, aur main jeet gayi.”

Talking about her journey in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house, Tanvi said that if ever a movie is made on her journey then it should be named "Queen."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Result

Tanvi Kolte- winner

Raqesh Bapat- runner-up

Vishal Kotian- 2nd runner-up

Anushri Mane- 3rd runner-up

Deepali Sayyed- 4th runner-up

Talking about her journey after lifting the trophy and winning the title, Tanvi said, "When I entered the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 house, I was just Tanvi Kolte. But after spending 100 days inside, I feel I've become a brand, and that's because of Bigg Boss and Colors Marathi." She then explained, "My journey wasn't easy, but I managed to stay strong and make it this far. As Bigg Boss said, I played my game and truly lived this journey." Tanvi then went on to thank Bigg Boss and Colors Marathi for supporting her throughout and said, "I'm very grateful to them."