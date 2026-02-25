Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Give A Glimpse Of Haldi Ceremony, Couple Plays 'Holi' With Guests

The wedding festivities of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have entered a colourful phase, as the couple began their Haldi celebrations on Wednesday (February 25).

After hosting fun-filled pre-wedding events, including a friendly cricket match dubbed the ‘Virosh Premier League’, the celebrations have now shifted to more intimate and sacred rituals. Vijay and Rashmika recently shared glimpses of their Haldi ceremony on their respective Instagram Stories, offering fans a peek into the beautifully curated setting.

The ceremony took place in an outdoor venue. A circular space, bordered by soft wooden panels, was covered in pink rose petals. At the centre were two small wooden stools, arranged for the bride and groom to sit on during the ritual.

Surrounding the space were baskets overflowing with bright yellow and orange marigold petals, lending a festive and auspicious charm to the décor. Lush floral arrangements in warm tones completed the serene, garden-like ambience.

Adding a personal touch to the traditional ceremony, Vijay also shared a close-up of customised floral name placards. One flower-shaped card read “Rushie”, Rashmika’s nickname, while the other simply read “Vijay.” The placards were placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds.

Meanwhile, paparazzi stationed outside the venue claimed in a video that the couple also played Holi with their family members and guests during the festivities, turning the Haldi ceremony into a vibrant affair.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on February 24. In the days leading up to it, the couple hosted a lively pool party and even organised a friendly cricket match for their guests.

A few days before the festivities began, the duo announced that their wedding would be titled ‘The Wedding of Virosh’ - a name lovingly given to them by their fans. Explaining the sentiment behind it, they said in a statement, "Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us always. Biggest hugs and full love."

The couple officially began their wedding celebrations on February 23, ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, located nearly 25 kilometres outside Udaipur in the scenic Aravalli hills.

Several members of the film fraternity are expected to attend the wedding.

The actors had earlier kept their engagement low-key as they hosted a private ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025.