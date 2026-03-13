Virgin River Season 7 Out On OTT: Where To Watch This Romantic-Drama Series

Virgin River Season 7 |

Fans of heartfelt romance and emotional drama have plenty to celebrate as Virgin River returns with its much‑anticipated Season 7. The show, which has become one of Netflix’s most popular romantic drama series, continues to pull in viewers with its small‑town charm, relatable characters, and layered storytelling. The series is based on Robyn Carr's novel of the same name.

Virgin River Season 7: OTT streaming details

Virgin River Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix, the streaming giant. The series is based on themes of healing, resilience, and the complexities of building a new life.

About Virgin River

Set in the scenic and fictional town of Virgin River, the series follows nurse practitioner Melinda “Mel” Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, as she navigates life’s complexities, relationships, and personal healing. Alongside her is the dependable and rugged Jack Sheridan, portrayed by Martin Henderson, whose chemistry with Mel has been a central pillar of the show’s enduring appeal.

Cast and characters

The series features Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe Sheridan, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Tim Matheson as Vernon, Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, among others.

Why should you watch?

Since its debut, Virgin River has consistently ranked among the most watched English‑language shows on Netflix. Whether you’re a long‑time fan catching up or a new viewer diving into the series for the first time, Season 7 promises romance, drama, and plenty of memorable moments.

