OTT Releases This Week: From Made In Korea To Virgin River: Season 7, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | March 13, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Zootopia 2 is an animated buddy cop crime film directed by Jared Bush. The film features Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde working together at the ZPD to uncover a conspiracy tied to an enigmatic reptile (Gary De'Snake) and a hidden past of the city. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Sankalp is political thriller series which is directed by Prakash Jha. The 10-episode drama series narrates the story of a a mentor running a UPSC coaching centre and grooms bright students in Patna to become high-ranking bureaucrats. It is streaming on MX Player.
Made in Korea is romantic drama film featuring Priyanka Mohan. The story of the film revolves around a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu, who has a big dream to visit South Korea. It is streaming on Netflix.
Virgin River is a romantic series that narrates the story of a nurse practitioner from Los Angeles who moves to a remote Northern California town for a fresh start after personal tragedies. Virgin River Season 7 is streaming on Netlfi.
Aspirants is one of India's most loved youth dramas that focuses on the journey of young aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Aspirants Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Taj Story is a propaganda film starring veteran actor Paresh Rawal in the lead role. The contentious legal drama ignited fierce discussion regarding its portrayal of the Taj Mahal's origins. It is streaming on LIONSGATE PLAY.
