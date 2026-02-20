OTT Releases This Week: From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri To 56 Days, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | February 20, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a joyful wedding planner who encounters a headstrong novelist in Croatia. What happens when they develop feelings for each other in ten days? It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
56 Days is an erotic thriller series that follows two strangers named Ciara (Dove Cameron) and Oliver (Avan Jogia) who accidentally meet in a Dublin supermarket and immediately start an intense, passionate relationship. It is streaming on Prime Video.
The Night Agent revolves around a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving the President of the United States, the White House Chief of Staff, and the Vice President. The Night Agent Season 3 is streaming on Netflix.
Kennedy is a crime thriller film that narrates the story of a former police officer named Uday Shetty, who is presumed dead by the world, so that he can get involved in illegal activities. The film is streaming on ZEE5.
Chatha Pacha: The Circle of Troublemakers centres around a group of friends and siblings in Mattancherry who establish their own WWE-inspired, dressed-up underground wrestling federation. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Last Thing He Told Me centres on Hannah, whose spouse Owen vanishes during a fraud scandal, leaving merely a note to "protect" his daughter, Bailey, who is a teenager. The Last Thing Season 2 is streaming on Apple TV+.
