Virat turns fasting partner for wife Anushka during Karva Chauth

It was a collaborative Karva Chauth fasting for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and India skipper Virat Kohli. The couple took to Instagram and shared a picture posing together.

Anushka wrote, "My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day 🥰 Happy karvachauth to all 🌝💜"

Virat also shared the same picture and captioned it as, "The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇"