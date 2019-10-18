Virat turns fasting partner for wife Anushka during Karva Chauth

It was a collaborative Karva Chauth fasting for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and India skipper Virat Kohli. The couple took to Instagram and shared a picture posing together.
Anushka wrote, "My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day 🥰 Happy karvachauth to all 🌝💜"
Virat also shared the same picture and captioned it as, "The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇"
This was Virushka's second Karva Chauth. The couple married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy.
Apart from Virat, other Indian cricketers also took to social media to share moments from their Karva Chauth celebrations.
"Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots. @aesha.dhawan5 Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together. 🙏," Shikhar Dhawan wrote.
Suresh Raina also shared an image with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina.
Also, former India batsman Virender Sehwag wrote, "Bahut ghazab prem aur shraddha #karwachauth #chand"
