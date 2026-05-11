Viral Video Shows Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Arguing With Cyclist Over Alleged Traffic Violation In London

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently found himself in the middle of an unexpected roadside confrontation in London after a heated argument with a cyclist went viral online. The actor, known globally for playing Sherlock Holmes and Marvel superhero Doctor Strange, was seen in a tense exchange over an alleged traffic incident.

According to reports by The Sun, the argument continued for nearly 10 minutes before both individuals eventually walked away. No police complaint was filed, and no charges were reported in connection with the incident.

In a visuals circulating on social media, Benedict is seen standing beside a cyclist whose face was partially covered with a cap and mask. Both appeared visibly upset while discussing what allegedly happened moments earlier on the road.

Benedict Cumberbatch just had a 10-minute street showdown with a masked cyclist in London



Cyclist: “You ran a red light, you’re deluded, you’re a liar!”



Cumberbatch: “I was behind you the whole time, this is verbal abuse!” pic.twitter.com/e3TEMERLh9 — John Luke (@yesknow) May 10, 2026

During the confrontation, the cyclist accused the actor of violating traffic rules and said, “You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time.” Responding to the allegation, Benedict replied, “Dude, you verbally abused me.”

The cyclist further claimed that the actor had ignored multiple traffic signals, saying, “You went through a zebra crossing, you went through three lights.”

An eyewitness quoted by the publication described the situation as dramatic and unusual. “It was crazy. It was such a pompous road rage that it almost felt like it had been staged,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness further added, “Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching, even though he was having a meltdown. The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante – he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage.”

Despite the tense argument, reports suggested that the actor remained friendly toward bystanders and fans who gathered nearby during the incident. According to the eyewitness, a few school children recognised him from the Marvel films and excitedly asked if he was Doctor Strange.

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The 49-year-old actor first gained recognition through the BBC series Sherlock, where he portrayed Sherlock Holmes. He later became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange and reprised the role in several blockbuster films, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, Benedict has a packed slate of upcoming projects, including Wife and Dog, Blood on Snow, Rogue Male, Morning, and Last Flight. Reports, however, suggest that he may not reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday.