Angelina Jolie Scores Major Legal Win Against Brad Pitt In Chateau Miraval Winery Battle

File photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie |

Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to remain locked in a high-profile legal battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. In the latest development, a Los Angeles court has handed Jolie a legal victory by ruling that she does not have to disclose a series of private emails linked to the sale of her stake in the winery.

The dispute dates back to 2022, when Pitt filed a lawsuit against his former wife, claiming she sold her share in Chateau Miraval without his approval. According to Pitt, the move disrupted the business operations of the winery, which the former couple once jointly owned and where they also tied the knot.

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As per court documents cited by Page Six, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge recently ruled that Pitt’s legal team could not force Jolie to hand over 22 private emails connected to the transaction. The judge reportedly stated that Pitt “has not met his burden” to challenge Jolie’s argument that the communications are legally protected.

While denying the motion, the court clarified that the decision was made “without prejudice,” meaning Pitt may revisit the issue later during the legal proceedings.

The emails in question were said to contain discussions involving legal advice and strategy. Even though some of the communications were not direct exchanges between attorney and client, the court determined that they still fell under legal privilege and therefore did not need to be disclosed at this stage.

The ruling comes months after a previous order in December 2025 had directed Jolie to submit the emails. However, that decision was later questioned and eventually sent back for reconsideration by a higher court.

Jolie had also reportedly requested nearly USD 34,000 (Rs 32,29,517) in sanctions against Pitt’s legal team over their attempt to obtain the emails, though the court denied that request.

Reacting to the latest development, a source close to Pitt reportedly told TMZ that Jolie "shouldn’t be celebrating a potential temporary decision that allows them to keep information about her real intentions out of court."

The legal fight over Chateau Miraval has remained one of the biggest unresolved issues between the former couple following their highly publicised split. Jolie has consistently maintained that she acted within her legal rights after negotiations between the two sides failed.

Meanwhile, Pitt recently urged the court to avoid any delay in the trial proceedings, arguing that the prolonged dispute was preventing him from enjoying the property peacefully. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027, although Jolie has reportedly requested that it be pushed to November 2027.