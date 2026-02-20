Viral CBFC Certificate Of Dhurandhar 2 Misleading; Report Clarifies It Belongs To TV Premiere Of Part One

Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Viral posts claiming that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has received a new censor certificate with altered ratings and runtime are misleading. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in India Today, the certificate currently circulating online does not belong to the sequel, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but to the first part of the franchise, Dhurandhar.

According to sources close to the development, the certificate visible on the CBFC website is linked to the television premiere of the original film, which released in December 2025. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, has not yet been submitted for certification. In fact, the team was reportedly still shooting until last week.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from the title mentioned on the viral certificate. While the sequel has been certified under the title Dhurandhar: The Revenge - the same title referenced in its teaser clearance certificate - the recently circulated certificate, dated February 9, mentions only Dhurandhar. This, sources clarified, indicates that it pertains to the first film and not the upcoming sequel.

What changed in the TV version?

When Dhurandhar was originally certified for theatrical release, its runtime stood at 214 minutes (3.5 hours). However, after members of the Baloch community filed a plea objecting to certain dialogues, the film underwent edits and was re-certified with a reduced runtime of 208 minutes (3.4 hours) and 56 seconds.

For its television premiere, the film has been trimmed further by nearly a minute, bringing the latest certified runtime to 208 minutes.

There has also been a change in the film’s rating. Initially cleared with an ‘A’ certificate, it has now been re-certified as ‘UA 16+’. This adjustment was necessary for television broadcast, as content with an ‘A’ rating cannot be aired on TV without edits and fresh certification.

A few scenes considered unsuitable for television audiences have been modified, and certain expletives have been muted to comply with broadcast standards.

Following the standard 90-day theatre-to-television window, Dhurandhar is expected to have its TV premiere in the first week of March. The satellite rights have been acquired by Star Gold.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in cinemas on March 19. The sequel also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.