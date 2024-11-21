Vir Das Asks Fans NOT To Propose During His Shows: 'I'd Feel We Both Were Rejected If She Said No'

Actor-comedian Vir Das has strictly asked people not to propose during his shows, citing fear of rejection. On Thursday (November 21), Vir Das took to his social media account and explained his point in a lengthy post. This came after a fan proposed during one of his shows and credited Vir in their love story. He also revealed that he has received hundreds of DM of people asking him if they can propose during his show.

"Yo folks. I put out a post about someone getting proposed to at my show. This happened before the show started. I had no clue. Then got like 100 DMs saying, 'Can I propose to my girl at your show?' Short answer - absolutely not," his note read.

Vir Das further added, "I'd love to help. I'm sure you're madly in love and stuff. I'm sure she's gonna accept too. But I'm not putting a girl under that kind of pressure, and also, on the off chance she said no... I would be bloody mortified for you. I'd feel like we both were rejected. And I'm honestly pretty topped up on female rejection for about six lifetimes :-) It's why I'm a comedian. So all the very best. But like... buy a ring, write something down, take a knee and please patao your own wife."

Kill it bros 💍 pic.twitter.com/Z6Lnk14cUe — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 20, 2024

Reacting to his post, one of his followers commented, "Gentle way of saying 'don't fcuk the flow of my show'."

"Can someone announce a divorce at your show," another user asked.

"How will you stop the trend ? जिसको propose करना हैं वह करेगा," read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vir Das recently appeared in the web series Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday. He will also host the International Emmy Awards ceremony this year in New York.