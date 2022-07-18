Vineet Kumar Singh shares, 'The plot of Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti is really gripping, and the characters have various shades.'

Pic: Instagram/vineet_ksofficial

Vineet Kumar Singh will soon be seen as Saheb in Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti. The web series is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 29. It has been helmed by Sachin Pathak. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Were you nervous about carrying the successful franchise forward with Rangbaaz 3?

I was happy that audiences loved seasons 1 and 2, and the script of season 3 was written well. The plot is really gripping, and the characters have various shades. I always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh, who is the showrunner. Ajay Rai, who has produced the show, has been my lucky charm. I felt the responsibility though hence took it up as a challenge.

What was your process for slipping into the character of Saheb?

I haven’t played something like Saheb ever before. However, I played a gangster in Gangs Of Wasseypur, but he belonged to a family rather than running the system. Saheb, aka Haroon Ali Shah Beig, is a full-fledged system in itself. He is a successful politician, and his world is a mix of crime and politics. I had to undergo a lot of preparation as I played Saheb from his 20s to his late 40s. I had to gain weight to resonate with the natural body changes.

Did you take any real-life references of any political figure for Saheb?

Such a role needs extensive preparation, so I had to research online to take a few references. I thought, how could I relate those traits to my character Haroon. He is a die-hard romantic and an ardent lover. In fact, when I start preparing for a character, my wife and sister come to know.

Is your wife Ruchiraa Gormaray the biggest critic of your work?

I am enjoying marital bliss. We have been friends for a long time even before our wedding, so nothing has changed after marriage. The two ladies in my life, my wife and sister, always give me their honest feedback.

What are your future projects?

My film Aadhar would have been released by now, but it’s getting delayed due to a few reasons. It is a beautiful film made for a theatrical release, but things aren’t in my control. One of my films is under post-production, and Dil Hai Gray is a remake of a Tamil film. Currently, I am working on a few projects, but I can’t really talk about them as of now.