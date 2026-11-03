Vindu Dara Singh Reveals Ex-Wife Farah Naaz Changed After Her Visit To Hajj: 'Tabhi Log Kehte Hain Hindu-Muslim Ki Shaadi Nahi Honi Chahiye'

Vindu Dara Singh Blames Religious Differences For Divorce | YouTube/Bindas Bol

Actor Vindu Dara Singh recently opened up about his divorce from Farah Naaz, shedding light on the religious differences that reportedly affected their marriage. The actor tied the knot with Farah, sister of actress Tabu, in 1996, but the couple parted ways in 2002. Years after their separation, Vindu recalled how Farah's outlook towards religion changed after her visit to Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's holiest cities.

Vindu Dara Singh Claims Hajj Changed His Marriage With Farah Naaz

On Bindas Bol podcast, Vindu said, "Hajj ke baad change ho gayi, tabhi hi log kehte hai Hindu-Muslim ki shaadi nahi honi chahiye. Pitaji ne bhi kaha tha. Hajj se aane ke baad unhone maan liya tha ki mujhe Islam dharam ko manna hai, Hindu dharam ko nahi."

Vindu Dara Singh Opens Up About Religious Differences

Vindu claimed that Farah believed people belonging to all religions had originally emerged from Hinduism, adding that, according to her, Hinduism was the original religion and Islam did not exist back then. He further recalled that she had never been particularly religious earlier and was quite normal in her approach towards Hinduism.

"Dharam wala koi system tha nahi humara. Lekin woh jab jake aayi, change ho gayi, friction aa gaya," he added.

Vindu Dara Singh On Separation

"Pehele jis base pe pyaar se shaadi hui tha, fir woh gadbad hone lagi toh miyaan-biwi mein jab ladai hoti hai, ya toh settle ho jao ya door ho jao. Woh better hai, kyunki koi fayda nahi hai uska," Singh added.

Vindu further described his marriage to Farah as a loving one, saying they shared several beautiful years together and were blessed with a son. He also praised his ex-wife, calling her a very good mother.