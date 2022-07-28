Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa says, 'Why should I match up to the level of RRR and Pushpa: The Rise?'

Kichcha Sudeepa’s action extravaganza Vikrant Rona has hit screens today (July 28). The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez and is helmed by Anup Bhandari. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What is your take as an actor on witnessing the amalgamation of the industries across regional boundaries?

It is a beautiful amalgamation, but it’s not an individual effort; rather, it’s a collective effort. I believe we all should put effort into making a successful film and take the films up to another level. These collaborations don’t take us anywhere. We all have to put an individual effort into how to take a film everywhere and how it helps others in following this phenomenon.

Ten years back, we all were debating on the Rs 100-crore club, and now we are talking about pan-India movies. Next would be pan-world films. Your thoughts?

I think pan-world would be our next big thing. We can’t keep sticking to a Rs 100-crore club debate. There have been so many films that have touched this mark so far. In today’s time, the smallest of films touch the mark of Rs 100-crore. However, I have never let my belief system overtake my logic. My belief system says my film will earn Rs 5000 crores, but it doesn’t work like that. It is like one song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Yes Boss... Jo bhi chahun, woh main paaun’.

Go on..

I feel whatever a film deserves practically, it will get that much. No film is made to break the world record.

After the monetary success of RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, are stakes higher for you as an actor and producer with Vikrant Rona?

Why should I match up to anybody’s level? I have fought my own battle here and have made my own level. I don’t see these films as comparisons and don’t see them as extremes. I don’t think any film should be compared at all. The makers carry their own egos, reputation and dignities. RRR and Pushpa: The Rise became big after the release only; no one spoke about them before the release.

Could you elaborate further?

I don’t want to take pressure for my film. They released earlier and made a path for us, too, in a way. If we aren’t able to take over them, I am not going to say that we are bad. If an actor doesn’t become like Rajinikanth, that doesn’t mean that he is not a star. Everyone is a somebody, and every film is something. Every film has its own destiny.

Vikrant Rona is an action fantasy film. How much have you pushed the bar for action in it?

It is a content-driven film and not a masala entertainer. It has a very high voltage action. I was very keen to make the action look real without cuts and slow motions. I wanted all action sequences to be one shot since I want audiences to feel what Vikrant Rona is going through. You will feel his tiredness and the cause for which he is fighting.

How was it shooting with Jacqueline Fernandez?

She is fantastic, any actor who has worked with her will agree to it. She is a fantastic co-worker, and I would love to work with her again.