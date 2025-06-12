Vikrant Massey's Cousin Dies In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Actor Reveals 'He Was 1st Officer Operating On Fateful Flight'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey revealed on Thursday evening (June 12) that his cousin, Clive Kunder, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Kunder, who was serving as the first officer on the ill-fated flight, died when the aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vikrant shared a heartfelt message mourning the loss of his relative and extending his condolences to all the affected families.

"My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight," he wrote.

The actor added, "May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected," the 12th Fail actor added.

Ahmedabad plane crash

The devastating incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers on board crashed just minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The flight, bound for London, reportedly took off at 1:38 pm and sent out a mayday call by 1:39 pm. Within moments, the aircraft crashed into a building near the airport, causing a fireball and widespread devastation.

Dramatic visuals from the crash site, which have since gone viral, show the aircraft engulfed in flames. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also died in the tragic crash.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed three teams from Gandhinagar and three additional teams from Vadodara to assist with rescue operations.

A passenger, who has been identified as Viswash Kumar Ramesh, (38), survived the major crash. The video of the survivor walking on the road and narrating about the tragic incident has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media.

It can be seen in the video that Vishwas has suffered injuries in the plane crash, however, he was able to survive the deadly mishap.

The nation continues to mourn the lives lost in what is being described as one of the deadliest air disasters in recent times. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, as tributes pour in for the victims.