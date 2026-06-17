Vikrant Massey Reveals Family Fell Victim To Cybercrime 3-4 Times: 'Money Was Deducted From My Wife's Account Twice, Instagram Was Hacked'

Actor Vikrant Massey recently revealed that cybercriminals have repeatedly targeted him and his family over the years. Speaking at the trailer launch of the upcoming series Pritam And Pedro, the actor shared several personal experiences involving hacked social media accounts and financial fraud.

The series focuses on cybercrime and its impact on ordinary people, making the subject particularly relevant for Massey, who admitted that he has personally faced such incidents multiple times.

Recalling his experiences, Vikrant said, “This has happened to me 3-4 times. My Instagram handle was hacked twice. My Facebook account was hacked once. Money has been fraudulently deducted from my wife’s account twice.”

The actor further revealed that cyber fraud had recently affected another member of his extended family. According to him, his sister-in-law’s father was also scammed, prompting him to seek professional help from cybersecurity expert Amit Dubey. “We all saw here that he’s a pro. So, he helped us out,” Massey said.

Dubey, who was present at the event, demonstrated how vulnerable people can be to online scams by showing how easily fraudsters can gain access to personal devices. The demonstration took place during the launch event held at a luxury hotel in Mumbai.

Adding a lighter moment to the discussion, actor Arshad Warsi cracked a joke after hearing Massey’s story. “Lekin maine toh ek hi baar kiya tha! (But I did it only once),” he quipped, leaving the audience in splits.

About Pritam And Pedro

Talking about Pritam And Pedro, Massey said the show tackles a subject that affects almost everyone in today's digital world.

“It’s based on cybercrime and hence, it’s a relevant topic. Directly or indirectly, we have been targeted by it,” he said.

The actor explained that while the series is entertaining, it also highlights the emotional and human consequences of cybercrime. In the show, Massey plays Martin, a character he describes as an unconventional antagonist.

He further praised filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s storytelling style, saying his narratives often give even antiheroes a clear purpose instead of relying on familiar clichés.

The trailer launch was attended by Rajkumar Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh, Shantanu Moitra, Swanand Kirkire, director Avinash Arun and Alok Jain. Singer Shreya Ghoshal also made a special appearance.

Pritam And Pedro is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 3.