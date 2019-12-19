Vikas Khanna to Saransh Goila: Meet the Chefs who made it to the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100

The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame.

The period under consideration is from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019. There's a new category of celebrity chefs and these are the chefs who made it to the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List:

Sanjeev Kapoor has ranked 73 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list and is leading the celebrity chef category. Sanjeev's earning in 2018 is Rs. 24.8 crores.