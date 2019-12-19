Vikas Khanna to Saransh Goila: Meet the Chefs who made it to the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100

The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame.
The period under consideration is from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019. There's a new category of celebrity chefs and these are the chefs who made it to the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List:
Sanjeev Kapoor has ranked 73 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list and is leading the celebrity chef category. Sanjeev's earning in 2018 is Rs. 24.8 crores.
Ranveer Brar comes second on the celebrity chefs list and ranks 96th on the list with a total earning of Rs. 4.99 crores in 2019. thanks to his travel shows.
Vikas Khanna, the celebrity chef and owner of Junoon, the Michelin star restaurant has made his debut on the list. Vikas ranked 97 on the Celebrity 100 list.
On 99 rank we have celebrity Chef and the host of Vicky the Gastronaut, Vicky Ratnani. He made his debut on the 2019 list with an earning of Rs. 2 crores.
Saransh Goila, the owner of Goila Butter Chicken has made his debut on the list by ranking 100. This young chef is also the only Indian to be a judge on Masterchef Australia.
Inputs from Forbes
