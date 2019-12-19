From A.R Rahman to Arijit Singh: Singers on Forbes Celebrity 100 list

The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame.
The period under consideration is from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019. There are 11 singers who made it to the list:
A.R.Rahman has consistently been in the top 20. The singer and composer who ranked 11 last year has slid down to the 16 rank this year. The 'Jai ho' singer has a total earning of Rs. 94.8 crores.
'Kalank' and 'Chhichhore' composer Pritam has ranked 17 on the list. The singer and composer is riding high on success this year and has minted Rs. 97.78 crores
Amit Trivedi ranked 19 on the 2019 list. He had ranked 31 last year, the jump is the courtesy of Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Andhadhun'. The 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' singer earned Rs. 80.73 crores.
Vishal-Shekhar one of the most famous duo's in the music industry ranked 20 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. The duo gave music to Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and 'Student of the year 2'. Apart from composing music the duo also judges a number of music reality shows. The two earned Rs. 76.84 crores.
Ajay-Atul are the brothers behind the music of Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and Super 30. The composers made a comeback on the list after 2015 at 22 rank. The 'Sairat' fame earned a total of Rs. 77.91 crores.
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy ranked 24 on the Forbes 100 list. The trio is known for their contriubution in music and has been making it for 23 years.This year, they gave music to Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika. In 2019, the trio earned Rs 76.48.
Arijit Singh the singer with a soulful voice who has ben winning hearts ever since his debut has ranked 26 on the list. The playback king gave his voice to Andhadun and Kabir Singh. He also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe. The singer earned Rs. 71.95 crores.
Neha Kakkar the queen of Indian pop right now has ranked 29 on the list, with an earning of Rs. 25 crores. The 'Aankh Maare' singer has become a sensation among youth with her super catchy songs. She had more than 5 songs in 2019 that were super hits.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has ranked 39 on the Forbes list. The “Kylie + Kareena” singer earned Rs. 36.91 crores this year. The Punjabi Rockstar is all set for the release of his upcoming multi-starrer Good Newwz.
Guru Randhawa the 'High Rated Gabru' Singer finally made his debut and ranked 49th on the list with the total earnings of Rs. 26.4 crores.
Badshah ranked 58 on the Forbes list with a total of Rs. 29.17 crores. The singer was seen in the film Khandani Shafakhana.
Inputs from Forbes
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)