From A.R Rahman to Arijit Singh: Singers on Forbes Celebrity 100 list

The 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List rankings were based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame.

The period under consideration is from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019. There are 11 singers who made it to the list:

A.R.Rahman has consistently been in the top 20. The singer and composer who ranked 11 last year has slid down to the 16 rank this year. The 'Jai ho' singer has a total earning of Rs. 94.8 crores.