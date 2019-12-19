Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone: Only two women enter top 10 Forbes Celebrity 100 List 2019

Forbes just released it's 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Alia Bhatt and Deepika are both in top 10. Infact, Alia beat Deepika and is on number 8.

Forbes released it's annual Celebrity 100 list, the list is based on the assessment of wealth and assets. It ranks the celebrities on the bases of their earnings in 2019.

'Gully Boy' actress Alia became one of the top 10 richest celebrities on the list despite of having just one release in 2019. Deepika landed on number 10. It is also the first time since 2016 that two women have made it in the Top 10.

According to the list, Alia Bhatt minted 59.21 crores up from 2018 and Deepika had total earnings of 48 crores.

On work front, Alia will be seen in Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will release on 11th September 2020. Besides this, she will also shoot for SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR soon. She also revealed Brahmastra is also close to completion and Sadak 2 has been finished 95%. So, Alia Bhatt will have a very tight 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak starring Vikrant Massey, which is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi. The movie has been slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Besides that, Deepika will also be seen with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple will once again share screen with Kabir Khan's '83 where Ranveer will portray the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi Dev.