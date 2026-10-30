Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Warns Against Fake Social Media Accounts, Clarifies No Official Fan Club Exists

Director Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, issued a public warning against fake social media accounts operating in his name. On Thursday, he shared a list of his authorised Instagram, X and Facebook profiles, urging fans and followers to rely only on these verified accounts.

Jason also clarified that he has not approved any other social media pages or profiles claiming to represent him. Addressing another concern, the filmmaker stated that neither he nor his team has created or recognised an official fan club or association.

Jason Sanjay Warns Fans Against Fake Social Media Profiles

My only official accounts are Instagram - jason.sanjay_official , Facebook - JasonSanjay , and X - @official_jsj — Jason Sanjay https://t.co/xdGYHQJqYC — Jason Sanjay Official (@official_jsj) October 29, 2026

In his statement, Jason cautioned people against profiles using his name, photographs or personal identity without permission. He also made it clear that any communication or activity originating from such unauthorised accounts should not be linked to him.

The statement read, "Any other accounts, pages, or profiles operating under my name, likeness, or variations of my identity on these or any other digital platforms are entirely fake."

Jason further clarified that he would not be responsible for any content or activity carried out through such accounts.

"Please be informed that we have not authorised, launched or recognised any official fan club, association or community. Any groups, pages or accounts claiming to be our 'official fan club' or 'authorised community' are completely unofficial and unapproved."

His clarification comes shortly after the theatrical release of his directorial debut, Sigma, which has brought considerable attention to his professional journey.

Vijay Shows Support For Son Sigma

Video of the day💥😍👌 CM VIJAY sir displaying his son Jason Sanjay frame with #Sigma caption... Family is everything 🥹❤️💛 Today it's complete with entire family together👌 #CMVijay #Sangeetha #Sanjay #Shasha @official_jsj #SigmaFDFS #Vijay https://t.co/iirnStBK50 — karthi❤️vijai (@Vijai75733386) October 2, 2026

Jason Sanjay recently stepped into filmmaking as a director with Sigma, a Tamil heist action-comedy featuring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. Backed by Lyca Productions, the film released on October 2. The supporting cast includes Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram and Shiv Panditt, while Thaman S has composed the music.

The story revolves around Guru, a man burdened by financial troubles who plans a heist targeting an underworld syndicate boss. His mission is to save his late mother's library from being shut down. Following its release, the film received mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

On the film's opening day, Vijay appeared to extend his support to his son's directorial venture during a roadshow in Madhurantakam. A party volunteer presented him with a framed poster of Sigma, which the actor-politician raised above his head in front of the gathering. Although Vijay did not make a direct statement about the film, fans viewed the gesture as a show of encouragement for Jason.