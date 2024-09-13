 Vijay's GOAT Tanks In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Telugu Distributors Incur ₹13 Crore Loss: Reports
Reportedly, the Telugu dubbing rights for GOAT were sold for over Rs 16 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has hit the theaters. The action thriller film has been making its strides at the box office and in its first week, it earned Rs 170.75 crore, as per reports. However, the performance is not as expected, especially in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Reportedly, the Telugu dubbing rights for GOAT were sold for over Rs 16 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film did not meet box office expectations and Telugu distributors are now facing losses of around Rs 13 crore due to the film's poor performance.

Initially, the film earned only Rs 2.50 crore, and its earnings declined further in the two states. Despite this, GOAT continues to perform well in Tamil Nadu and the USA, as per the reports of the Deccan Chronicle.

GOAT has performed well on a global scale. The film grossed a net collection of Rs 162.75 crore and a worldwide total of Rs 318 crore in just six days.

GOAT also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran in pivotal roles.

The film story revolves around a top agent who abruptly retires, preferring a quiet, average life after years of successful missions. However, when an old mission comes back to haunt him, he must reconnect with his squad to avoid a disastrous outcome.

The action thriller film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram; Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The soundtrack is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film arrived in theatres on September 5, 2024.

