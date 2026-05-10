Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Gets Emotional As He Recalls Their Financial Struggles After Swearing-In Ceremony: 'He Fulfilled My Dreams'

Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), marking a major moment in the state’s political history. The swearing-in ceremony, held in Chennai, witnessed the presence of political leaders, film personalities, and close family members.

Among those visibly emotional at the event was Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker and actor SA Chandrasekhar. Speaking to the media after the ceremony, he expressed pride while opening up on his family’s journey and struggles over the years.

“What more can I ask for? My son has fulfilled my dream,” Chandrasekhar said while interacting with reporters after the oath-taking ceremony.

VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's father SA Chandrashekhar says, "I got married in 1973 and he was born in 1974. When he was born, I was an Assistant Director and I struggled even for food. He remembered everything."



(Full video available on PTI Videos… pic.twitter.com/SDhwvqkOdt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2026

He also recalled the difficult phase of his life when Vijay, whose full name is C Joseph Vijay, was born in 1974. According to Chandrasekhar, he was then working in films in supporting roles and facing severe financial hardships.

During the interaction, Vijay’s father shared that there was a time when the family struggled even for basic necessities and food. Interestingly, Vijay himself had spoken about his father’s struggles during his first speech after becoming the “Jana Nayagan” of the state.

The ceremony also drew attention for the presence of several celebrities and close associates from the film industry. Actress Trisha Krishnan, who has often been linked to Vijay in rumours, attended the event along with Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K Narayana. Vijay’s mother was also seen getting emotional during the occasion.

However, Vijay’s children, Jason and Divya, were absent from the ceremony. Reports suggest their absence comes amid ongoing divorce proceedings between Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Vijay entered electoral politics for the first time in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party secured a majority in the polls, paving the way for Vijay to form the government in the state.

After the election results were declared, Vijay visited his parents’ residence in Chennai to seek their blessings. He also greeted fans gathered outside the house. Trisha Krishnan was reportedly seen visiting Vijay’s residence shortly after the results were announced on May 4.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay’s final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, is awaiting release. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Sunil, and Nassar.