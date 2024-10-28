 Vijay Says He Is Quitting Films, 'Throwing Away Salary' For Politics After Charging ₹275 Crore For Thalapathy 69
Tamil superstar Vijay held his first-ever political rally in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday for his party, Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam. During his maiden speech, he urged people to show faith in him and said, "At the absolute height of my career, I am throwing it away, throwing away the salary...and I am coming to you as your Vijay."

Tamil superstar Vijay, aka Thalapathy Vijay, held his first-ever political rally in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday for his party, Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam. During his maiden speech, he urged people to show faith in him and mentioned how he has decided to "throw away" his thriving film career and salary to serve the state.

Addressing a crowd of over 3 lakh people, Vijay said, "At the absolute height of my career, I am throwing it away, throwing away the salary I was drawing, and I am coming to you as your Vijay. I am placing all my trust in you."

Notably, Vijay charged a whopping Rs 275 crore for his last film, Thalapathy 69, which is also touted to be the biggest film of his career.

He also stated how he was looked down upon when he ventured into acting but it was the love of his fans that made him a superstar. Seeking the same love for his political stint, he added, "They first said my face wasn’t good. Then, they said my personality wasn’t good. Then, they shamed me about my style, my hair, my walk, etc… What really kept me together during those times was your support. It is that love and trust that has brought me to politics today."

Vijay had earlier made it clear that he would quit films after completing the work he has already committed to, to focus full-time on politics. He is currently shooting for his last film, Thalapathy 69, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj in key roles.

