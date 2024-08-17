Vijay Raaz Reacts To Sexual Assault Allegations On His Spot Boy: 'I Don't Encourage Such Behaviour'

Veteran actor Vijay Raaz is currently making headlines for being removed from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. Reportedly, Sanjay Mishra has replaced him after his unprofessional behaviour on the sets of the film in the UK. The film's producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, also made some shocking revelations about Vijay's spot boy.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, those present on the set claimed that the spot boy sexually assaulted a hotel staff member while intoxicated.

Reacting to the allegations, Vijay told the news portal, "These are two different stories and there is a difference of at-least 10 hours in the two episodes. I was removed from the film on August 4 at 2 pm and the episode at the hotel took place at 11 pm on August 4. Don’t try to mix the two. I have nothing to do with it. However, I don’t encourage such behaviour. I am no longer working with the spot boy."

Addressing the issue, Pathak said he is 'happy' to have removed Vijay from the film. He said, "His (Vijay) staff is his responsibility. Imagine working with such a demon in the team. We got an official e-mail from the hotel. Strict action will be taken against all offenders. As I said, we are happy to disassociate with Vijay Raaz and we don’t wish to work with such a person."

When Vijay was accused of molestation

In November 2020, the actor was arrested for allegedly molesting a crew member while shooting in Gondia, Maharashtra. He was granted bail.

"Some shoot was on, a crew member filed complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today," Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gondia, Maharashtra, had told IANS.

Vijay Raaz kicked out of Son of Sardaar 2

The producer also stated that Vijay demanded bigger rooms, vanity van and also overcharged them for the spot boys. "His spot boy was paid Rs 20,000 per night which is more than any big actor. UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites," he said.

Pathak said Vijay's behaviour kept getting worse, as his demands never ended.

Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the comedy film released in 2012. Son of Sardaar starred Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance, and while it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

In the second installment, Sanjay Dutt has been replaced by Ravi Kishan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.