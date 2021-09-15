Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' shoot resumes

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday about his much-awaited Hindi debut film 'Liger'. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19. Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.

'Liger', which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Vijay Deverakonda set to make a splash in Bollywood with 'Liger'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:14 PM IST